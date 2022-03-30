Portion of Bay Road in Queensbury closed because of culvert issue

QUEENSBURY — A portion of Bay Road (also known as Warren County Route 7) in the town of Queensbury will be closed until further notice because of a collapsed culvert in the area of the Bay Ridge firehouse.

The culvert collapse was noted late Wednesday morning. No vehicle damage or utility issues occurred as a result of it, county officials said in a news release.

A detour has been set up using Moon Hill Road and Walkup Road to bypass the affected area.

Those driving south on Bay Road should turn right on Walkup, then make a left on Moon Hill to return to Bay. Those driving north on Bay should make a left turn onto Moon Hill, then a right on Walkup to return to Bay.

Repair efforts are underway but a timetable for the road to reopen was unclear as of Wednesday, the news release said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0