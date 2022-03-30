 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Portion of Bay Road in Queensbury closed because of culvert issue

  • 0

QUEENSBURY — A portion of Bay Road (also known as Warren County Route 7) in the town of Queensbury will be closed until further notice because of a collapsed culvert in the area of the Bay Ridge firehouse.

The culvert collapse was noted late Wednesday morning. No vehicle damage or utility issues occurred as a result of it, county officials said in a news release. 

A detour has been set up using Moon Hill Road and Walkup Road to bypass the affected area.

Those driving south on Bay Road should turn right on Walkup, then make a left on Moon Hill to return to Bay. Those driving north on Bay should make a left turn onto Moon Hill, then a right on Walkup to return to Bay.

Repair efforts are underway but a timetable for the road to reopen was unclear as of Wednesday, the news release said. 

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers discover farthest star yet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News