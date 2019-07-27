{{featured_button_text}}
EASTON — Emergency responders were called to the scene of a reported porch collapse at Christ the King Center at around 3:45 Saturday. 

Reports came via police scanner of nine injured and four entrapped within the collapsed structure, but church staff was unable to confirm that information and asked a Post-Star reporter on the scene to vacate the premises upon arrival. No further information was given at the scene.

This article will be updated with further information as it becomes availible.

