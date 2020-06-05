Pop-up food pantry drive-thru set for June 17 in Ticonderoga

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TICONDEROGA — There will be a pop-up, drive-thru food pantry from noon to 3 p.m. or until food is gone June 17 at the Ticonderoga Elementary-Middle School.

Free food will be available. The food pickup will be in the school bus drop-off area. Enter through the front entrance driveway to the school off of Alexandria Avenue.

This event is co-sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga and Ticonderoga Central Schools. The food is being provided by the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. The specific foods to be distributed will depend on what is available at the regional food bank’s warehouse, but will most likely include some frozen foods.

Volunteers will load food directly into open trunks or the backs of trucks. In order to maintain appropriate social distancing, people are asked to stay in their vehicles.

