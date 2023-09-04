Poopie’s honored with state historic business registry

New York State Sen. Dan Stec (R,C-Queensbury) presented Jerry DiManno of DiManno’s Diner — popularly known as Poopie’s — with an official certificate recognizing the company for being named to the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. Stec nominated Poopie’s for this honor and was pleased to honor this beloved local landmark.

“Generations of residents have frequented Poopie’s and it’s a cornerstone of the Glens Falls community,” said Stec. “Started by the son of Italian immigrants and passed down from Joseph ‘Poopie’ DiManno to his son Jerry, its success and endurance is a testament to the American Dream and the family-owned small businesses that make our region special.

“My family and I, like so many others, enjoy the food, atmosphere and sense of community we find at Poopie’s,” said Stec. “With its near-70 years of operation and legacy in Glens Falls, Poopie’s is more than worthy of being added to the state Historic Business Preservation Registry and it was a pleasure to honor and celebrate the DiManno family and its business today.”

Warren County: Section of bikeway closing for maintenance

From a press release: A section of Warren County Bikeway in Glens Falls will close for several days in early September for improvements.

The portion of the path between Hunter Street and Dix Avenue, passing by Cooper’s Cave Ale Co., will close Sept. 5, 6 and 7 and Sept. 11, 12 and 13.

Those planning to use the 0.15 mile section that is affected southbound should instead bypass it by using Hunter and Sagamore streets to reconnect with the trail on the south side of Dix Avenue, while northbound travelers should travel from Dix to Sagamore and then Hunter.

Warren County Department of Parks, Recreation & Railroad thanks you for your cooperation!

Arts District seeks bench painter

The Arts District of Glens Falls announces a call to artists to design art for a public bench in Glens Falls.

According to the Arts District website, the group seeks an artist to paint on a public bench in Glens Falls, part of the Arts District of Glens Falls. The artist will receive a stipend of $750 to purchase supplies and complete the project.

An artist will be chosen based off of a preliminary sketch and resume of previous work. Once selected the artist will then be asked to provide a more detailed rendering and design within the outlined budget proposed.

Artist will be responsible to provide all their materials required, including paint, and bench prep materials/labor to complete their design. Transportation is an artist expense.

Launched in 2015, the Arts District was created by the nonprofit arts and cultural organizations of Glens Falls with a goal of downtown beautification.

Nighttime Quaker Road lane closures Sept 5 to 21

From a press release: Those who travel Quaker Road in Queensbury should expect overnight lane closures and increased construction activity resuming Tuesday, Sept. 5 between the intersections with Route 9 (Upper Glen Street) and Warren Street, running through the night of Wednesday, September 20.

Contractors will be milling and resurfacing pavement and performing work for traffic signals in preparation for re-paving. This activity will occur between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on weeknights only as weather allows. Closures will not occur during Adirondack Balloon Festival September 21-24.

Detours will be established as needed, and those planning to travel in this area should seek alternate routes during these time periods. Contractors will allow crossing of Quaker Road at at least one of two major intersections, Ridge Road or Bay Road, during the closures.

This work is part of a rehabilitation of 3.96 miles of Quaker Road that began in June and is expected to wrap up by October 1, 2023.

Motorists are reminded to move over and slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

Warren County Department of Public Works thanks everyone in advance for their cooperation.