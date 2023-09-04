New York State Sen. Dan Stec (R,C-Queensbury) presented Jerry DiManno of DiManno’s Diner — popularly known as Poopie’s — with an official certificate recognizing the company for being named to the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. Stec nominated Poopie’s for this honor and was pleased to honor this beloved local landmark.

"Generations of residents have frequented Poopie’s and it’s a cornerstone of the Glens Falls community,” said Stec. “Started by the son of Italian immigrants and passed down from Joseph ‘Poopie’ DiManno to his son Jerry, its success and endurance is a testament to the American Dream and the family-owned small businesses that make our region special.

“My family and I, like so many others, enjoy the food, atmosphere and sense of community we find at Poopie’s,” said Stec. “With its near-70 years of operation and legacy in Glens Falls, Poopie’s is more than worthy of being added to the state Historic Business Preservation Registry and it was a pleasure to honor and celebrate the DiManno family and its business today.”