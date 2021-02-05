Pool construction increased in 2020 as home and commercial permits dipped in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — In 2020, town residents on lockdown turned to private pools for their escape.
In terms of the number of building permits, 2020 looked a lot like the previous years in Queensbury. But there were a lot fewer commercial projects and new houses, while the town had a mini-boom in pool construction.
Pool construction increased by 83%, in comparison to 2019. There were 57 pool permits last year, versus 31 the year before.
In total, the town issued 609 permits, while in 2019 builders collected 655 permits.
But in total construction cost, 2020 beat out 2019. The permits were for work worth $65 million, as compared to $51.3 million in 2019.
The coronavirus shutdown stopped development in town at its busiest time: April. That month, two health-related businesses received building permits. Other than them, the only work done in town was on septic systems.
By comparison, in 2019, developers received permits for 11 new houses and nine commercial projects in April alone.
Work picked up over the summer in 2020, and by the end of the year developers had received permits for 30 new single-family homes. But in 2019, when developers didn’t lose three months of building time, they received permits for 58 new homes.
Commercial projects took a bigger hit and did not recover with increased building later in the year. Through 2020, just 48 commercial permits were issued. In 2019, 62 commercial permits went out, in what had been a steady increase year after year.
Last year, most commercial projects were for alterations to existing buildings. There were far fewer multimillion dollar projects and new commercial buildings, in a reflection of how much the economy was affected by the coronavirus shutdown. There were only five new builds, and two were for the Town of Queensbury. The town built a new highway garage and a second highway building.
In the top five most expensive projects, four were for nonprofits:
- Renovations at 409 Dix Ave. for the South Queensbury Volunteer Fire Company, $11.9 million for 11,722 square feet
New industrial building (a highway garage) at 742 Bay Road for the Town of Queensbury, $3 million for 28,555 square feet
Renovations at 677 Glen St. for the Price Chopper, $2.4 million for 67,850 square feet
New office at 160 Aviation Road for United Cerebral Palsy Association of the Tri-Counties, $1 million for 5,294 square feet
But house prices did not seem to be affected by the pandemic. The top new home was more than twice as expensive as the top home of 2019. It was 12 Shore Acres Road, at $2 million for 8,345 square feet. In 2019, the most expensive new house was a 3,077-square-foot home on Grand View Drive for $903,000.
The second-highest house price last year was at 8 Fairway Court. That house was estimated at $449,000 for 2,275 square feet. In 2019, the second-most-expensive house went for $450,000.
