Pool construction increased in 2020 as home and commercial permits dipped in Queensbury

Commercial projects took a bigger hit and did not recover with increased building later in the year. Through 2020, just 48 commercial permits were issued. In 2019, 62 commercial permits went out, in what had been a steady increase year after year.

Last year, most commercial projects were for alterations to existing buildings. There were far fewer multimillion dollar projects and new commercial buildings, in a reflection of how much the economy was affected by the coronavirus shutdown. There were only five new builds, and two were for the Town of Queensbury. The town built a new highway garage and a second highway building.

In the top five most expensive projects, four were for nonprofits:

Renovations at 409 Dix Ave. for the South Queensbury Volunteer Fire Company, $11.9 million for 11,722 square feet

New industrial building (a highway garage) at 742 Bay Road for the Town of Queensbury, $3 million for 28,555 square feet

Renovations at 677 Glen St. for the Price Chopper, $2.4 million for 67,850 square feet

New office at 160 Aviation Road for United Cerebral Palsy Association of the Tri-Counties, $1 million for 5,294 square feet