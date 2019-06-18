{{featured_button_text}}

TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga School District budget is back in front of voters after its first attempt to break the tax cap failed in May.

The May vote ended in nearly 60% of voters voting against the proposed budget, with 558 voters in favor and 747 against.

The new budget increases the tax levy by 3.97%, below the 4.6% cap it can reach without needing a supermajority to pass.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. in the school gymnasium.

