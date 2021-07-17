Pollinator garden in East Field seeks to benefit plants, community

AdkAction volunteers have also installed more than a dozen pollinator gardens throughout the sprawling wilderness preserve, including 11 this year, according to the organization’s website.

In addition to East Field, a garden was installed at the SUNY Adirondack campus in Queensbury.

Wise said the new garden is an important first step in raising awareness about the importance of pollinators and hopes to start a conversation within the community around the subject.

“What’s even more important is to get the community involved because people are more apt to protect and take care of something they understand,” she said. “The people who walk through this garden all the time and use the park facilities are now going to understand pollinators are important.”

Wise said she's planning to add mulch around the honeycomb-shaped box, which features a number of still-growing plants, including golden rod, mountain mint, butterfly weed and great blue flocks, among others.

The goal is to attract various species of beetles, wasps and flies that will pollinate the 24 beds that make up the community garden, where everything from vegetables to sunflowers are grown.