Poll: Four out of five New Yorkers 'very concerned' about contracting virus

ALBANY — Nearly four out of five New Yorkers say they are "very concerned" they will become infected by COVID-19 themselves and give high marks to the actions of Dr. Anthony Fauci and their local health departments, the Siena College poll reported Monday.
The survey found that about 14 percent of upstate residents personally know of a person who has become infected, while 40 percent of people in downstate communities are acquainted with someone who has tested positive.
One out of 10 New Yorkers say they know someone who is sick but has not been tested, and 4% of voters who were surveyed said a person in their household has tested positive.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has controlled the release of virus data in the state that is the nation's epicenter for the virus, received strong grades statewide for his response to COVID-19, Siena reported.
More than 1,000 New Yorkers have died in the epidemic, according to the latest state and local statistics.
Democrats were especially supportive of Cuomo, with 95% approving of his performance, while even 70 percent of Republicans endorsed his handling of the emergency, said poll spokesman Steven Greenberg.
Statewide, Cuomo's favorability rating jumped to 71% approval 23% disapproval, up from 44% approval 50% disapproval in February. The new rating was Cuomo's highest since a January 2013 snapshot taken just before approval of the controversial gun control measure known as the New York SAFE Act.
The poll found strong bipartisan support for Fauci's handling of the public health crisis, with 74% voicing their approval for the veteran physician who has frequently appeared with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at coronavirus briefings. Fauci, a New York native, is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Most New Yorkers said they disapprove of the job Trump is doing, with the nation's chief executive getting a positive rating from just 41% of those who shared their views with the poll. Pence, however, did better in one of the nation's bluest states, with 47% approving his performance and 41% disapproving.
Among upstate residents who responded, 19% said they are members of households in which at least one person has been laid off. Statewide, only a little more than a quarter of respondents said someone has checked in with them or provided them with assistance, a response that did not vary by region, according to the poll.
The survey found more Republicans (70%) than Democrats (56%) believe "things will be back to normal sometime soon," the poll reported. "Voters 55 and older are the optimists while those under 55 are virtually evenly divided," Greenberg said.
There was a partisan division when voters were asked to rate the job of the federal government in dealing with the nation's economic needs. In a survey completed before passage of the $2 trillion stimulus legislation, Republicans said the federal response was sufficient while most independents and a large majority of Democrats contended too little was being done to address the economy.
