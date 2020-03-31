Poll: Four out of five New Yorkers 'very concerned' about contracting virus

The poll found strong bipartisan support for Fauci's handling of the public health crisis, with 74% voicing their approval for the veteran physician who has frequently appeared with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at coronavirus briefings. Fauci, a New York native, is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Most New Yorkers said they disapprove of the job Trump is doing, with the nation's chief executive getting a positive rating from just 41% of those who shared their views with the poll. Pence, however, did better in one of the nation's bluest states, with 47% approving his performance and 41% disapproving.

Among upstate residents who responded, 19% said they are members of households in which at least one person has been laid off. Statewide, only a little more than a quarter of respondents said someone has checked in with them or provided them with assistance, a response that did not vary by region, according to the poll.

The survey found more Republicans (70%) than Democrats (56%) believe "things will be back to normal sometime soon," the poll reported. "Voters 55 and older are the optimists while those under 55 are virtually evenly divided," Greenberg said.

There was a partisan division when voters were asked to rate the job of the federal government in dealing with the nation's economic needs. In a survey completed before passage of the $2 trillion stimulus legislation, Republicans said the federal response was sufficient while most independents and a large majority of Democrats contended too little was being done to address the economy.

