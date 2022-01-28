Political Notebook: Woerner, Jordan were early backers of term limits

State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, and Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, were early backers of term limits for top state government officials, a concept that is part of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s legislative agenda this session.

Woerner was the primary Assembly sponsor om Jan. 19, 2021, of legislation to limit the terms of governor, state attorney general and controller to two four-year terms.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee reviewed the legislation on Jan. 5 of this year and referred it to the Attorney General’s Office for a legal opinion, according to an Assembly legislative database.

Jordan is a co-sponsor, with Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-Rome, of Senate companion legislation.

In other regional politics news:

Water quality U.S. Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Joseph Morele, D-Rochester, on Tuesday introduced bipartisan legislation to add the St. Lawrence River and the Great Lakes to a Coast Guard program that provides education, training about and cleanup of oil spills.

The program is authorized to collaborate with regional colleges and universities.

Great CampState Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, on Jan. 24, announced that he and Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, have introduced bipartisan legislation to schedule a statewide constitutional referendum to allow the state to trade the Debar Pond Lodge in Franklin County to the Debar Pond Institute for 400 acres of forest land.

The state has owned the lodge, a Great Camp listed on the National Register of Historic Place, since 2004.

The trade would stop the lodge from being demolished due to state Forest Preserve law.

“By passing this law we can make sure that both the Debar Pond Lodge and its surrounding space are maintained and protected for future generations,” Stec said, in a news release.

The referendum could be on the ballots as soon as November 2023, if the legislation passes consecutively this year and in 2023.

Endorsement

Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli on Wednesday announced that the Clinton County Democratic Committee has endorsed his candidacy.

Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official, is one of four candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in November.

The other candidates are Bridie Farrell, a former competitive skater and political activist from North River, Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, and Ezra Watson, a technician from Wilton.

WICU.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Thursday announced that she and Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., wrote a joint letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture asking the agency consider, as part of an upcoming review of rules for the Special Supplemental Program for Women, Infants and Children, better known as WIC, to allow recipients the option of purchasing smaller package sizes of milk, cheese and yogurt.

“Our proposed rule change would also be good news for our North Country dairy farmers, who work hard to provide nutritious milk, yogurt and cheese for families across the nation,” Stefanik said in a press release.

WIC is a federal program that provides vouchers for pregnant women and women with young children to purchase nutritional food at retailers.

Legislative luncheon

The Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce announced it will hold a luncheon with legislators on Feb. 18 at The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik. R-Schuylerville, state Sens. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, and Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, and state Assembly members Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, and Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, are expected to participate.

Registration is at 11:30 a.m. and lunch is at noon.

Cost is $45 for chamber members and $65 for others.

