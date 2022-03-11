Political Notebook: Stefanik seeks release of limo crash documents

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, at a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Tuesday requested that the FBI release all documents related to Shahed Hussain, the owner of the limousine that was in a fatal crash in Schoharie County on Oct. 6, 2018.

Hussain was an FBI informant, she said.

Stefanik also requested documents related to his companies and any documents and correspondence related to the investigation and trial of the 2018 accident involving Prestige Limousine.

She said if the documents are not released, she will attempt to subpoena them.

“There’s a litany of answers that need to come forward,” Stefanik said in a telephone interview later on Tuesday.

Trump tax cuts

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted against President Donald Trump’s signature tax law in 2017.

Now, she wants to permanently extend it.

“Absolutely — that’s going to be very, very important,” Stefanik said in a nationally televised interview on March 1.

Stefanik was responding to Fox Business commentator Larry Kudlow, who asked if she supports making “the Trump tax cuts” permanent.

Many of the provisions of the tax law are set to expire in 2025.

In 2017, Stefanik said she voted against the tax law because it eliminated the federal income tax deduction for state property taxes, a change that disproportionately affected New York residents.

She said in a telephone interview with The Post-Star on March 2 that the high property taxes in New York are a symptom of poor fiscal policies at the state level.

Veterans organizations

State Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, on Wednesday announced she has introduced legislation to establish a $10 million state fund for veterans organizations that have experienced financial difficulty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizations such as American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts could apply for grants of up to $50,000 each to pay rent, mortgages, maintenance and other business expenses such as insurance premiums and administrative costs.

“Our veterans services organizations provide such important support and services to our veterans and our communities as a whole. Many of these organizations have struggled financially throughout the pandemic, particularly since many of their traditional fundraising activities were shut down. This bill would help them get back on their feet so they can continue to provide critical support and fellowship for our community heroes,” Jordan said in a news release.

The legislation, S8504, had four co-sponsors, all Republicans, as of Thursday.

Fire departments

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, on Wednesday announced that legislation he introduced to allow fire departments to bill for ambulance transportation has passed the Senate.

Currently, only emergency medical squads and police departments can bill for ambulance transport.

“Our local fire departments routinely provide ambulance services through the year and should be reimbursed for these services,” Stec said in a news release.

Music at the Capitol

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, posted on Facebook that he and Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, welcomed the Chamber Winds, Brass Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble music groups from the Queensbury Union Free School District to perform at the state Capitol.

“They sounded fantastic,” he said.

Castelli endorsements

Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli on Wednesday announced that county Democratic chairs in all 18 counties of the new 21st Congressional District have endorsed his candidacy.

Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from the town of Saratoga, is one of three candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

The others are Matt Purtorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, and Ezra Watson, a technician from Wilton.

Recall

State Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, is the lone Assembly member, at this point, calling for a recall election process in New York.

Simpson, on Feb. 1, 2021, introduced legislation to hold a statewide referendum on adding a new article to the state Constitution to establish a recall election for the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and comptroller.

Nine other states have recall election procedures for statewide elected officials, Simpson wrote in a justification for the legislation.

“By extending this right to New Yorkers, we will be providing them with a mechanism to remove officials who have betrayed the public trust,” he wrote.

The legislation, A04898, had no co-sponsors as of Thursday.

State Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, is the lone sponsor of Senate companion legislation.

