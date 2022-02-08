Political Notebook: Stefanik bill would ban Chinese drone maker from US

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Feb. 2 introduced legislation to effectively ban Chinese drone manufacturer Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, from operating in the United States.

Stefanik said in a news release that the company manufactures more than half of the drones sold in the United States.

Stefanik said The Washington Post recently reported that the Chinese government is an investor in the company, contrary to previous denials by the company.

The legislation — HR 6572 — would add DJI to a Federal Communications Commission “covered list” of drone companies the FCC is in the process of prohibiting to operate on U.S. communications infrastructure.

“The possibility that DJI drones could be equipped to send live imagery of military installations, critical infrastructure and the personal lives of American citizens to China poses too great a threat,” Stefanik said.

The legislation had two co-sponsors, both Republican, as of Feb. 8.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., introduced companion legislation in the Senate.

In other regional political news:

Small dollar

Matt Putorti is in the lead for “small dollar” contributions, seen as an indicator of grassroots support, among the four candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, according to reports the campaigns filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Putorti, who lives in Whitehall, received $116,765 in un-itemized contributions of less than $200 per donor, for 31.2% of his total receipts, as of Dec. 31.

North River resident Bridie Farrell received $79,299, for 32% of her total receipts.

Matt Castelli, who lives in the town of Saratoga, received $50,481, for 11.4% of his total receipts.

Ezra Watson, of Wilton, received $3,012, for 84.5% of his total receipts.

Stefanik received $2.2 million, for 48.6% of her total receipts.

Weighing Assembly run

David Catalfamo of Wilton, the Republican who unsuccessfully challenged state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, in 2020, said Monday that Republican leaders are urging him to run again, and he will make a decision soon.

Winter recreation

“The Hiking Senator,” as state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, is known in Albany, has gone motorized.

Stec posted on Facebook on Feb. 5 that he went snowmobiling for the first time that day.

The Cranberry Lake Mountaineers Snowmobile Club hosted the ride.

Stec, an Adirondack 46er, has not stopped hiking.

On the way to St. Lawrence County and on the way back that day, he took three short hikes, as part of a sequence of winter hikes to waterfalls that he is undertaking.

Bicentennial

State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, on Jan. 22 introduced legislation to establish a state commission to plan a celebration in 2025 of the opening of the Erie Canal and subsequent development of the state canal system.

Sen. Pamela Helming, R-Canandaigua, introduced companion legislation in the Senate.

Early voting

State Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Brant Lake, on Jan. 10, introduced legislation to enable Warren County to make the county Municipal Center its primary location for early voting.

The law, which would be Warren County specific, would amend election law, which currently requires an early voting polling place in a “city.”

It would instead require Warren County to have at least one early polling place at the county Municipal Center in Queensbury.

Sec. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, introduced companion legislation in the Senate.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors requested the legislation in August.

Gender language

Legislation that state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, introduced to require gender neutral references in state municipal law passed the Assembly on Jan. 25.

References to councilman and councilmen would be replaced with council member and council members, references to chairman would be replaced with chair, and references to alderman and aldermen would be replaced with alder person and alder persons.

“The use of gendered labels is antiquated and inaccurate,” states the legislation — A08272.

State Sen. Samra Brouk, D-Rochester, has introduced companion legislation in the Senate.

Woerner also has introduced legislation — A01327 — to require gender-neutral references on insurance claims forms.

