Political Notebook: Stec nominates wounded Marine to NYS Senate Veterans Hall of Fame

Sgt. Eddie Ryan of Lake George, a U.S. Marine Corps sniper who sustained a traumatic brain injury in the Iraq War, was inducted into the New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame, a webpage that honors notable veterans, on May 31.

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, nominated Ryan for the honor.

“Sergeant Ryan is a miraculous survivor of friendly fire in Iraq, and sustained a traumatic brain injury in the line of duty,” Stec said in a nomination video. “Despite this adversity, he maintains a positive spirit, is quick to smile, and is a beloved member of our community. I am honored to know Sergeant Ryan and his family.”

Ryan was in his third tour of duty in Iraq when he was shot twice in the head on April 13, 2005.

The group of Marines that he was with was mistaken for enemy soldiers.

He lost sight in his left eye and lost many of his motor skills as a result of the injuries.

He continues to receive physical therapy.

Ryan moved with his family in 2011 from Ulster County to the family’s former vacation home in Lake George to be closer to Stratton VA Medical Center.

In other regional political news:

Building favor

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has downplayed speculation that she may run for vice president in 2024 or president in 2028.

If she does run for either office, Stefanik has already established political favor in early primary and caucus states through her political contributions this election cycle.

In Iowa, Stefanik, through her E-PAC political action committee, has contributed $10,000 each to the reelection campaigns of U.S. Reps. Marianette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinton, as of April 30, her most recent PAC finance report filed with the Federal Election Commission.

In New Hampshire, Stefanik, through E-PAC, has contributed $10,000 to the campaign of Karoline Leavitt.

In Nevada, Stefanik, through E-PAC, has contributed $10,000 to the campaign of April Becker, and $5,000 to the campaign of Annie Black-Guedry.

In total, E-PAC had contributed $470,000 this election cycle to political campaigns and organizations, including $105,000 to the National Republican Congressional Committee, as of April 30.

Stefanik also has transferred $1.805 million from her regular campaign fund to NRCC, the political arm of the House Republican Conference, as of March 31.

Two candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Stefanik in November: Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from the town of Saratoga, and Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall.

Gun safety campaign fundraiser

Republican congressional candidate Liz Lemery Joy is hosting a pistol permit safety course to raise campaign cash.

Thomas Driscoll of High Standard Training will instruct the 4-hour course in Latham on June 15, according to a Joy campaign announcement.

Cost to attend is a $50 contribution to Joy’s campaign.

Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady, is challenging Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, in the new 20th Congressional District, which includes all of Saratoga County, along with Albany and Schenectady counties, and the cities of Troy and Rensselaer in Rensselaer County.

Pataki on campaign committee

Republican and Conservative state Supreme Court justice candidate Allison McGahay on June 1 announced that former Gov. George Pataki, who owns a farm in the town of Essex, will serve as honorary chairman of her campaign committee.

“I have known Allison since I appointed her as counsel to the New York State Board of Elections 17 years ago,” Pataki said, in a news release. “We need Allison on the bench, she has the right experience, legal expertise and judicial temperament and will be an excellent judge for all the people of the 4th Judicial District.”

Joy endorsements

Republican congressional candidate Liz Lemery Joy on Thursday announced that the New York State Law Enforcement Union Council 82, which has more than 3,000 members, and the Schenectady Police Benevolent Association, endorsed her candidacy.

Joy is challenging Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, in the new 20th Congressional District.

Jordan legislation

State Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, on Thursday announced that the Senate passed by a vote of 62-1 legislation she introduced to establish a New York State Korean War Medal.

“The Korean War has inappropriately been referred to as America’s ‘forgotten war.’ The reality could not be further from the truth. New Yorkers will never forget the service and selfless sacrifice of our patriotic heroes who served during the Korean War,” she said in a news release. “We have a duty and an obligation to remember and honor the service of our state’s Korean War veterans.”

The legislation, which previously passed the state Assembly, now goes to Gov. Kathy Hochul for review.

Greenwich teacher

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced that she visited Greenwich Central School on Wednesday to discuss agriculture issues with juniors and seniors enrolled on the school’s agriculture class, and to honor teacher Betsy Foot, who is retiring after 34 years of teaching.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

