Political Notebook: Simpson, Stec seek repeal of HALT Act

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, and Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, on Tuesday launched an effort to restore special housing units for solitary confinement at state correctional facilities.

“The special housing unit is a tool for controlling people in prison who cannot control their behavior,” Stec said at a press conference at the state Capitol in Albany, streamed live on Facebook. “This is the same as telling a carpenter to build a house and he can’t use a hammer.”

Stec and Simpson are introducing legislation to repeal the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement, commonly known as the HALT Act.

The legislation, which took effect April 1, limits long-term solitary confinement to 15 days, the maximum duration under a United Nations standard, and allows solitary confinement to be served in traditional cells, among other changes in procedures.

Special housing units in correction facilities were closed as a result of the legislation.

Mike Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents state correction officers, said inmate attacks on officers and other inmates have increased since April 1.

“It severely inhibits our ability to maintain order in an increasingly violent environment,” he said.

Earlier this month, Stec unsuccessfully attempted to attach an amendment repealing HALT to other Senate legislation.

“It’s very important that we continue this conversation,” said Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda.

“We must do the right thing and repeal the dangerous HALT Act,” Simpson said.

In other regional political news:

Senate endorsements

Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, on Monday endorsed Daphne Jordan in the Republican primary in the new 44th Senate District and suggested James Tedisco drop out of the primary and run for reelection in the new 46th District, which includes Glenville, Tedisco’s current hometown.

“I believe our members should run and win where they live, to help us restore balance in Albany,” he said, in a statement. “I support Senator Jordan’s re-election in the 44th District and Senator Tedisco in the 46th District. Winning both of these seats will help us defeat Albany Democrats and take back New York."

Tedisco on Monday announced that he defeated Jordan in a straw poll of the Clifton Park Republican Committee.

Two candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination in the new 44th District, which includes all of Saratoga County and the city of Schenectady and town of Niskayuna in Schenectady County: Thearse McCalmon of Schenectady, a BOCES adult education instructor, and Michelle Ostrelich of Niskayuna, a Schenectady County legislator.

On Wednesday, the executive committee of Upstate Conservative Coalition, a regional political organization, urged Tedisco to drop out of the of the primary and run in the new 46th District against incumbent Neil Breslin, D-Albany.

“We need Senator Tedisco to stay and fight in the district where he currently lives, which would now be part of the newly drawn 46th Senate District,” Ben Potiker, the group’s president, said in a press release. “The UCC views this redistricting as a perfect opportunity to defeat one of the oldest and longest serving Democrat senators in the Capital Region, Senator Neil Breslin.”

Student achievement

State Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, announced Monday that he presented the Odyssey of the Mind team at William H. Barton Intermediate School in Queensbury an Assembly resolution congratulating the team for winning the state championship at Syracuse.

Voting patterns

The recent voting pattern in the new 21st Congressional District is more favorable to Republicans.

Former President Donald Trump carried the new 21st District by 12.6 percentage points in 2020, compared with 10.6 percentage points in the current 21st District, according to an analysis by Politico, and online news site.

Two candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville: Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from the town of Saratoga, and Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall.

The voting pattern in the new 20th District also is more favorable to Republicans, but still shows a strong advantage for Democrats.

President Joe Biden carried the new 20th District by 19.6 percentage points in 2020, compared with 21.1 percentage points in the current 20th District.

Tonko impressed

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, said he was impressed with the friendliness and knowledge of government issues among Glens Falls and Queensbury residents when he campaigned in the communities for a couple of months.

Glens Falls and Queensbury were redrawn into the 20th District, where Tonko is the incumbent, in redistricting maps that the state Legislature enacted in February.

But the two municipalities were moved back into the 21st District in new court-approved maps that were finalized on May 20.

“I was really heartened by the encouragement and the warm reception I received from people,” he said in a telephone interview on Tuesday. “Just the gift of presence was welcome there.”

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0