Political Notebook: Simpson, Stec appear to have no challengers this year

It appears that state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, and Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, will run unopposed for reelection this year unless someone runs as an independent.

Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynne Boecher said Friday that no Democratic candidates had expressed interest in running, and it would be a tough task for any last-minute candidate to circulate nominating petitions in time for the April 7 deadline for party nominating petitions.

Independent candidate petitions are filed in late May.

Stefanik on Ukraine

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, speaking on national television on Sunday evening, had harsh words for Russia President Vladimir Putin.

“Make no mistake: Vladimir Putin is a war criminal and there will be accountability on the global stage,” she said, speaking on the Fox News program “Sunday Night in America” with Trey Gowdy.

Stefanik said the United States should play a greater role in providing Ukraine with anti-tank, anti-aircraft and anti-ship weapons.

Stefanik issued a congressional office news release about her remarks on the show and posted a video of the segment on her campaign Twitter feed.

Oil spills legislation

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on March 29 announced that legislation she introduced regarding oil spills on the St. Lawrence River was added to U.S. Coast Guard budget authorization legislation that passed the House.

The legislation would include the St. Lawrence River in a Coast Guard program that studies the impact of oil spills in Great Lakes waterways and establishes procedures for responding to freshwater oil spills.

The St. Lawrence River is not included in the program now.

“Today, following my advocacy, we are one step closer to this critical provision becoming law,” Stefanik said, in a news release.

In other regional political news:

PAC endorses Castelli

Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli on March 30 announced that VoteVets, a national political action committee that supports veterans running for office, endorsed his candidacy.

Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from the town of Saratoga, is one of two candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the new 21st Congressional District.

Petitions filed

Republican congressional candidate Liz Lemery Joy said on Saturday she was set to file Republican nominating petitions with 10,000 signatures, significantly more than the 1,250 signatures required to get on the ballot.

“It was amazing,” she said.

Candidates often collect more than the minimum number of required signatures as a show of grassroots support, and in case some signatures are disqualified.

Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady, is challenging Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, in the 20th Congressional District.

In the 21st Congressional District, Matt Castelli on Tuesday announced he submitted Democratic nominating petitions with 4,000 signatures.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Monday announced she filed Republican nominating petitions with 9,505 signatures and Conservative nominating petitions with 1,595 signatures.

Substance use prevention

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, announced that the Health Subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, at a legislative hearing this week, will review substance abuse treatment and recovery legislation he recently introduced.

The legislation would extend for an additional five years a federal program that provides block grants to states and municipalities for substance abuse prevention, treatment and recovery programs.

The legislation would also add recovery support programs and hepatitis virus screening and referral to services that could be funded from the grants.

Working Families endorsement

The Working Families Party has endorsed Democrat Thearse McCalmon of Schenectady in the new 46th state Senate District.

McCalmon, a BOCES adult education instructor, is one of three candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge incumbent Republican Daphne Jordan of Halfmoon.

The other candidates are Andrea Smyth-Massaroni of Troy, the president and CEO of the New York State Coalition for Children’s Behavior Health; and Michelle Ostrelich of Niskayuna, a Schenectady County legislator.

Campaign cash

NY-21 Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli on Tuesday announced that he raised more that $260,000 for his campaign in the first quarter, his best fundraising quarter so far in the election cycle.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0