Political Notebook: Joy leads Tonko in 'small dollar' fundraising

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, had a huge lead in campaign cash heading into 2022.

But Republican challenger Liz Lemery Joy of Schenectady raised more than twice what Tonko raised in so-called “small dollar” un-itemized contributions of less than $200 each, viewed as an indicator of grassroots support.

Tonko, a seven-term incumbent, had $1.05 million in his campaign fund, including money carried over from previous campaigns, as of Dec. 31, the most recent report filed with the Federal Election Commission.

His campaign raised $782,402 in contributions in 2021, including $73,220 in small dollar contributions.

Joy, a former blogger and public speaker, had $163,022 in her campaign fund, as of Dec. 31.

She raised $316,879 in 2021, including $151,751 in small dollar contributions.

Tonko and Joy are running in the new 20th Congressional District, which includes Glens Falls, Queensbury, Moreau and Wilton, among other communities.

In other regional political news:

Competing with China

Recently passed legislation that Democrats say would make United States manufacturers more competitive with China focuses more on climate policies than sanctioning the Chinese communist government, said U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, who voted against the bill.

“Make no mistake. This isn’t a bill that competes with China. It is a bill that is China first and America last,” Stefanik said Feb. 2 at a press conference in Washington, which was broadcast on C-SPAN.

Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, who voted in support of the legislation, said it would strengthen supply chains and facilitate research and development of microelectronics.

“These investments will benefit our Capital Region in particular, building on our existing semiconductor industry,” Tonko said, in a news release.

The America COMPETES Act — HR 4521 — passed the House along party lines Feb. 4 by a 220-210 vote, with just one Republican voting in favor and just one Democrat voting against.

A joint committee will now attempt to negotiate differences between the House bill and a version the Senate passed with bipartisan support in June.

That may be a challenge to accomplish as the House version added measures on climate change, immigration, labor and trade, the Society for Human Resource Management said in a news release.

Humane Society

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, received a 42 out of a possible 100 points on the latest Humane Society Legislative Fund scorecard, even though she received “extra credit” for being a leader on animal welfare issues in the Republican conference.

Stefanik received the third-lowest score of New York House Republicans, with scores ranging from 25% to 100%.

Stefanik received a 44 score in 2020 and a 67 score in 2019.

Stefanik’s cumulative score since taking office in 2014 is 57.

On the latest scorecard, Stefanik received points for supporting or co-sponsoring five proposed laws or amendments, but she missed out on other possible points by taking no action on six others.

She had points deducted for opposing a set of amendments to curtail trophy hunting.

Stefanik received points for supporting or co-sponsoring proposed legislation to ban public shows and photo opportunities with wild cats such as tigers and lions, to establish a Department of Veterans Affairs therapy dog training program, to allocate wildlife funding in the Department of Defense budget, for providing federal funding for protection of manatees in Florida and for a VA equine therapy program, and for supporting anti-slaughter provisions and funding for companion animals at domestic violence shelters in the Department of Agriculture funding bill.

Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, was one of 11 New York House Democrats who received 100% scores.

Scores of other New York House Democrats ranged from 33 to 93.

Assembly district leanings

New statistics provide another glimpse at the political leanings of newly redrawn state Assembly districts.

The state Board of Elections this week released the breakdown of voting by new Assembly districts in the 2018 governor’s election.

Both local Assembly districts remain Republican leaning, but less so.

In the new 114th District, where Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Brant Lake, is the incumbent, Republican Marc Molinaro received 56.8% of the vote, 2.4 percentage points less than in the old district.

In the new 113th District, where Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, is the incumbent, Molinaro received 50.2% percent of the vote, 4.2 percentage points less than in the old district.

Hiking

Republican congressional candidate Liz Lemery Joy said that hiking is her favorite leisure-time activity.

Her favorite trail is Prospect Mountain in Lake George, which she hikes at least once a year.

When she was a child and teen growing up in Glens Falls, she and her siblings would beg their grandfather every summer to take them for breakfast at Howard Johnson’s restaurant in Lake George, then to hike Prospect Mountain.

Joy said that her husband proposed to her, and she accepted, on a winter climb of Mount Marcy, the highest peak in the Adirondacks.

Stefanik endorses Jacobs

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, endorsed colleague Chris Jacobs, R-Clarence, in a five-candidate Republican primary in the new 24th Congressional District, the Auburn Citizen reported.

Stefanik said Jacobs is a "strong fighter for conservative values and our constitutional rights."

“I have seen his efficacy and dedication firsthand through our work together. I know that he will fight on behalf of the people for the 24th District," she said.

The endorsement could provide a boost to Jacobs' reelection bid in the new district, which extends from Erie and Niagara counties in western New York to Jefferson County in the North Country. The northern towns in Cayuga County are also in the district.

The new district includes portions of Jefferson County, which Stefanik now represents, including part of Fort Drum.

If both Jacobs and Stefanik are reelected, they would share representation of Fort Drum.

