Political Notebook: Group sees change in Stefanik's votes

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, who once had a somewhat independent voting record on environmental issues, has aligned with top Republican leaders, based on results of the latest League of Conservation Voters scorecard.

Stefanik, who was elected House Republican Conference Chair, the No. 3 GOP leadership post, in May of last year, received a 13, on a range of 0 to 100, based on her votes on 22 House bills, the same score as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Minority Whip Stephen Scalise, R-La.

Conclusions of year-to-year fluctuation in Stefanik’s score can be difficult to make because the League of Conservation Voters, an environmental advocacy group, changed its methodology this year to include votes dealing with certifying the 2020 presidential election, the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and voting rights, but there is a clear pattern of a change in Stefanik’s alignment with McCarthy and Scalise.

For the 116th Congress, which included votes in 2019 and 2020, Stefanik received a score of 52, compared with McCarthy’s 8 and Scalise’s 6.

Stefanik has a career-long score of 35%, compared with McCarthy’s 4 and Scalise’s 4.

Elsewhere in the region, Rep. Paul Tonko,D-Amsterdam, received a 100 score for 2021.

Sens. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., both received 100 scores for 2021.

In other regional political news:

Arts funding

The Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council will administer a share of new state funding to assist arts organizations recovering financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new state budget that Gov. Kathy Hochul signed on April 9 includes $50 million to the state Council on the Arts for arts organization recovery, including $10 million that will be distributed through regional arts councils, according to a news release that Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie issued.

LARAC is the regional council for the Glens Falls area.

The budget also includes $1 million for arts stabilization grants, and $750,000 for grants to arts organizations.

Think tank

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has affiliated with a Washington, D.C., think tank with senior leaders that include former U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint, R-Calif., and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Stefanik’s campaign paid $5,000 on Feb. 22 for registration in the Conservative Partnership Institute.

The registration fee, a new registration for the congresswoman, enables Stefanik and her staff to access the think tank’s research and participate in programs the institute offers, said Alex Degrasse, senior adviser to Stefanik.

The institute is not a campaign organization, he said.

“CPI trains, equips, and brings together the movement’s best leaders — and we do it right here (in Washington, D.C.), where and when conservative heroes need us,” the Institute describes itself on its website.

Services provided include specialized research oriented around geographic areas, training, use of conference rooms for meetings, media consulting and use of a podcast studio.

“We’re basically a full-service, how-can-we-help-you destroy cultural Marxism in your neighborhood,” said Rachel Semmel, an institute staff member who focuses on media consulting.

Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from the town of Saratoga, and Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, are seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Stefanik in the 21st District.

Climate change

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, on April 7, announced that he and Rep. Scott Peters, D-Calif., introduced legislation to encourage investment in technology to remove carbon dioxide, a major contributor to climate change, from the atmosphere.

“Scientists have made it clear — we need to use every tool at our disposal in order to address the ever-worsening climate crisis,” Tonko said in a news release.

Carbon removal is a technology that permanently removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and stores it underground or beneath the ocean’s floor.

The legislation would require the federal Department of Energy to develop a plan to encourage investment in the field and in developing new technologies.

The Department of Energy would establish a maximum price-per-ton to remove carbon dioxide, with the maximum priced gradually reduced in increments over time.

“On the technology side, carbon removal solutions remain nascent and expensive. One major reason for this is a lack of long-term demand signal for carbon renewal,” Tonko said.

Republican Liz Lemery Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady, is challenging Tonko in the 20th Congressional District, which include Glens Falls, Queensbury, Moreau and Wilton among its many municipalities.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

