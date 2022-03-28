Political Notebook: GOP redistricting lawsuit focuses on 21st Congressional District

Republicans say that the new 21st Congressional District boundaries were drawn to give their own party an unfair advantage.

A state Supreme Court lawsuit that Republicans filed seeking to overturn the redistricting plan specifically references the 21st District as an example of “gerrymandering” in the plan that the Democratic-controlled Legislature enacted and Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law.

“The Legislature also gerrymandered Congressional District 21 to pack it with additional Republican voters,” the lawsuit contends.

Lawyers for the state responded that the district was not gerrymandered.

The lawyers said in a court document that the population in the district had to be increased by 71,930 people to meet a federal rule, so similar rural geography was added.

John Faso, a lawyer advising the plaintiffs, said the 21st District is part of a pattern in which Democrats made some safe districts less competitive in order to give Democrats an advantage in formerly competitive districts.

Faso said statistically Republicans stand to lose four seats in New York, under the redistricting plan.

In other regional politics news:

Stefanik landslide?

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is statistically poised to win re-election by a landslide in a district that was redrawn to provide an overwhelming Republican advantage, according to an analysis by the Princeton Gerrymandering Project.

The nonpartisan research group estimated that a Republican would receive 62.85% of the vote and a Democrat 37.15% of the vote in the new 21st Congressional District, based on an analysis of voter enrollment and demographics.

The estimate is a statistical analysis, not a poll.

Three candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Stefanik: Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall; Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from the town of Saratoga; and Ezra Watson, a technician from Wilton.

In the new 20th District, which includes Wilton, Moreau, Queensbury and Glens Falls, the race is statistically closer.

The group estimated a Democrat would receive 53.74% of the vote, and a Republican 46.26%.

Republican Liz Lemery Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady. is challenging incumbent Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam.

Bail reform

State Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, said he is encouraged by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s bail reform proposal, although it does not go as far as he would wish.

“It’s step forward,” he said, in a telephone interview on Friday.

Hochul has acknowledged that she has proposed in state budget negotiations that judges be given more discretion over setting bail for dangerous criminals.

Simpson said he wishes that Hochul and Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin would more enthusiastically champion the proposal in public.

“We do need to have these conversations,” he said.

Jordan honored

State Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, on March 18, announced that the American Red Cross honored her as a “Legislator of the Year” for the state’s eastern region.

The award recognizes Jordan’s role in the past and continuing this year in sponsoring blood drives, emergency preparedness seminars and community education initiatives.

“I’m proud to have a strong, productive partnership with such an impactful organization that turns compassion into action by assisting people all over the world in the face of disaster,” Jordan said in a news release.

Others who received the award are: Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonowanda; Sen. Anna Kaplan, D-North Hills; Assemblyman Demond Meeks, D-Rochester; Assemblywoman Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, D-Queens; and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx.

Conservation endorsements

The New York League of Conservation Voters on March 11 endorsed U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, for re-election.

Tonko is running for re-election against Republican Liz Lemery Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady, in the new 20th Congressional District.

The League also endorsed state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake.

David Catalfamo, an economic development official and novelist from Wilton; Michael York, a real estate agent from Saratoga Springs; and Scarlett De Witt, a restaurant worker and fashion model from Glens Falls, are seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Woerner in the new 113th Assembly District.

Corporate PACs

Democratic congressional candidate Matt Putorti on Saturday announced on Twitter that he will not accept campaign contributions from corporate political action committees.

Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, is one of three candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the new 21st District.

The other candidates are Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from the town of Saratoga, and Ezra Watson, a technician from Wilton.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

