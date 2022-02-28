Political Notebook: Democratic primary shapes up in 46th Senate District

The Saratoga County Democratic Committee interviewed three candidates seeking to run against incumbent Republican Daphne Jordan of Halfmoon in the new 46th Senate District, and did not make an endorsement.

“We decided to let it go to a primary,” county Democratic Chairman Todd Kerner said in a telephone interview.

The district includes portions of Saratoga, Rensselaer and Schenectady counties, including Saratoga Springs, Wilton, Greenfield and Milton in the local area.

The candidates are: Andrea Smyth-Massaroni of Troy, the president and CEO of the New York State Coalition for Children’s Behavior Health; Michelle Ostrelich of Niskayuna, a Schenectady County legislator; and Thearse McCalnon of Schenectady, director of the Underground Railway History Project of the Capital District.

“It was felt all three candidates are well qualified for the office and would offer this new 46th District outstanding representation,” Kerner said in a news release.

Jordan’s campaign announced Saturday that all three county Republican committees in the district have unanimously endorsed her re-election bid.

In other regional politics news:

Construction diversity

State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, is working with education officials and labor leaders to interest teenage girls in pursuing careers in the construction trades.

She has organized an assembly program March 20 in the Stillwater Central School District that she hopes will be the first of many at area schools.

“I do hope that it will be a prototype of what we could do in other schools,” she said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

Castelli endorsement

The Steady State, a coalition of national security experts, endorsed Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official, in its first round of endorsements for the midterm congressional elections.

“His professional career testifies to his dedication to safeguarding the nation from the many domestic and international threats to our democracy,” the group said Friday in a news release announcing the endorsement.

The Steady State, established after the 2016 presidential election, is a coalition of more than 200 college professors, former ambassadors, former federal security officials and former congressional aides.

All of the candidates the group endorsed are Democrats.

Castelli, of the town of Saratoga, is one of three candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the new 21st Congressional District.

The other candidates are Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, and Ezra Watson, a technician from Wilton.

Working Families

The Working Families Party plans to coalesce with Democrats in an attempt to unseat U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the new 21st Congressional District, said Joe Seeman, a member of the labor-backed progressive party’s state committee.

“We are in the game to help somebody defeat Stefanik,” he said in a telephone interview on Feb. 21.

It is expected that within a few weeks the party will endorse one of the three candidates seeking the Democratic nomination.

Those candidates are Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from the town of Saratoga, Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, and Ezra Watson, a technician from Wilton.

Ideally, the party’s endorsed candidate would win the Democratic primary in June, Seeman said.

But if not, a recent state law makes it easier to replace the party’s initial candidate after the primary.

Previously, in the case of a primary, the party typically would nominate a “place holder,” who the party would then transfer to some other race to make room for the winner of the primary.

Now, the ballot can be changed simply by the initial candidate asking to be removed from the ballot, Seeman said.

NY-21 Democrats

The Washington County Democratic Committee on Feb. 18 announced its endorsement of Matt Castelli for the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the new 21st Congressional District.

Washington Country Democratic Chairman Alan Stern, based on the committee’s choice, personally endorsed Castelli, making 12 county chairs who now have endorsed Castelli's candidacy.

Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from the town of Saratoga, is one of three candidates seeking the Democratic nomination. The others are Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, and Ezra Watson, a technician from Wilton.

The Saratoga County Democratic Committee on Thursday “overwhelmingly” endorsed Castelli, said county Democratic Chairman Todd Kerner.

The Warren County Democratic Committee recently endorsed Castelli “by a significant number” of votes, said county Democratic Chairwoman Lynne Boecher.

The Washington County Democratic Committee also endorsed state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, for re-election, and Gov. Kathy Hochul for election.

NY-20

Republican congressional candidate Liz Joy on Feb. 22 announced that the state Conservative Party has endorsed her candidacy.

“Liz Lemery Joy is an energetic, down-to-earth family woman engaging voters with a compelling, common-sense platform that will unite independent voters and voters from all parties,” said Warren County Conservative Chairwoman Carol Birkholz, in a news release.

Joy, a former blogger and public speaker from Schenectady, is challenging Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, in the new 20th Congressional District, which includes Glens Falls, Wilton and Moreau.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

