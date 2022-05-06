Political Notebook: Bill introduced to cut cost of entrance to state parks and other facilities

State Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, and state Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, jointly announced on Wednesday that they have introduced legislation in their respective houses to discount entrance fees and other charges at state parks, historic sites and recreational facilities by 50% for the 2022 season.

The entrance fee to Saratoga Spa State Park, for example, would be cut from $10 to $5 per vehicle under the proposed "I Love New York Parks Summer Discount."

If the state can fund a new sports stadium in Buffalo, the state can find the money to cover the discount, Tedisco said, in a video-recorded news conference.

"We love the Bills, no doubt about it," but constituents, too, need a break from frustrations of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, he said.

"What we'd like to do is give them an opportunity to recreate."

"We owe New Yorkers every opportunity to experience the reprieve they long for to regenerate their spirits," Simpson said in a news release.

In other regional political news:

Older entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurship can be the transition between an initial career and retirement.

The age group from 55 to 64 has the highest rate of any age group for starting small businesses, according to U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

Stefanik, on Tuesday, announced she is an original co-sponsor of bipartisan legislation to establish a "Golden Entrepreneurs" program at the federal Small Business Administration.

The seven-month training program would offer an extensive curriculum on business methods, finance and entrepreneurial success.

"The contributions of seniors are incredibly valuable to the fabric of our community," Stefanik said in a news release.

The legislation, HR 7552, also would require the SBA to track loans and grants provided to older business owners for research purposes.

Castelli endorsement

Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli on April 27 announced that U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Virginia, endorsed his candidacy.

"Matt will always put the needs of our country — and the need for new ideas — before any blind loyalty to one person or one party," Spanberger said in a news release.

Spanberger is vice chairwoman of the Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group that strives to achieve consensus on legislation.

Castelli, a former CIA official from the town of Saratoga, is one of two candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the 21st Congressional District.

The other candidate is Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall.

Later that day, Castelli announced on Twitter his support for legislation Spanberger introduced to require members of Congress, spouses and dependent children to place personal investments in a qualified blind trust, of which the investor has no control, until 180 days after the member leaves Congress.

The legislation had 62 co-sponsors, as of Tuesday, 51 Democrats and 11 Republicans.

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, is among the co-sponsors.

Campaign theater

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, entertained the crowd with her auctioneering skills April 30 at the Amitstead Family Auction, an annual farm auction in Montgomery County.

Stefanik auctioned off a grain elevator.

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, rode a scooter on Monday at a news conference in Amsterdam to celebrate the expansion of the Capital District Transit Authority into Montgomery County.

A photo can be viewed at his congressional office Twitter page.

Background checks

The Assembly Children and Families Committee on April 26 passed and advanced to the Codes Committee legislation that state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, introduced to allow private nonprofit child advocacy centers access to the state Central Registry of Child Abuse and Maltreatment in order to conduct background checks of current and prospective employees, according to the Assembly legislative information website.

Access to the registry is now authorized only for county-run child advocacy centers.

Count the cost

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, is advocating to require a cost analysis be conducted before the state finalizes a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

A preliminary draft of the state Climate Action Council's plan includes actions such as setting deadlines to stop the installation of gas furnaces in newly constructed homes and to prohibit the sale of gas-powered vehicles, Stec said.

"Before these policies are implemented, a cost analysis should be performed to determine how New Yorkers' finances would be impacted," he said April 25 in video-recorded remarks on the House floor, posted on his Senate office Facebook page.

Purple Heart state

State Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, announced that the Senate on April 27 passed bipartisan legislation she introduced to designate New York as a "Purple Heart State," a ceremonial recognition of members of the military who were killed or wounded in action.

"Since 2019, I have championed this grassroots effort to honor and remember the courage of our Purple Heart recipients," Jordan said in a news release.

The Assembly Government Operations Committee is reviewing Assembly companion legislation.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

