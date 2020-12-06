Polio survivor now a published author

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rourke originally started writing a book in partnership with Gwenne Rippon, Diane Struble’s daughter. The two are members of the Lake George Historical Association and were asked to contribute to the museum’s Struble exhibit.

But as they worked together, they realized they had too much for one book, and each decided to write her own.

“We both saw it as an opportunity to raise awareness of a need to protect the lake,” said Rourke, citing the three harmful algae blooms discovered in Lake George this year. “So for me, that was wonderful in the sense that there’s two protections involved — encouraging people to protect themselves with vaccinations but also advancing the cause of protecting the lake.”

The Rotary agreed to publish her book, and all sale proceeds will go to the Rotary’s Global Polio Eradication effort. The $20 softcover book can be purchased at https://go.rotary7190gives.org/calledtowater. The book is also available at Northshire Bookstore and on Amazon.

The book includes photographs of Lake George, and a number of Lake George resources are included in the back of the book.

“I really hope that will cause some people to want to be inspired to think more about how to protect the lake, and what we can do to protect the lake,” Rourke said.