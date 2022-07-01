Police working to locate missing teen from Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Fort Edward Police Department in its search for a missing teen who was last seen Sunday night in Fort Edward.

Knoa Maynard, 16, was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and riding a yellow bike, according to his mother, Kara Quarters.

She said that he was supposed to be on his way to a friend's house, but the friend's mother said that Maynard never arrived.

She said there have been several people messaging her saying that they have seen her son, but no concrete leads. Quarters said that people had spotted him in Middle Grove, Hudson Falls and Fort Edward in the same night.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Maynard may be in Fort Edward or Kingsbury. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Edward Police Department at 518-747-6365, or leave a tip on Washington County's website.

