{{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIDGE -- Two women were charged with felonies Friday afternoon in connection with efforts to cash forged checks at banks around the region, police said.

The two were arrested at a home on Rockside Drive, where they fled after a pursuit with police that began in Rennselaer County as officers investigated check forgeries.

The checks were believed to have been stolen or created based on information stolen from thefts from cars or at fitness centers in the region, and the investigation by multiple agencies was continuing.

Charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument were Gwen E. Schoewe, 34, of Sandusky, Ohio, and Andria D. Alukonis, 36, of Gloversville, according to State Police records.

Both women were arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments