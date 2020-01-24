Police: Woman vandalized vehicle, then drove drunk

EDINBURG — A Fulton County woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly slashing tires on a vehicle and then driving drunk away from the vandalism, according to State Police.

Grace M. LaBrake, 32, allegedly went to a home in Edinburg and vandalized an acquaintance's vehicle Wednesday night.

A short time later, state troopers stopped her on Route 30A in Mayfield and charged her with driving while intoxicated, and police then determined she was responsible for the tire vandalism earlier in the night, authorities said.

She was charged with felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and released pending prosecution in Edinburg and Mayfield courts.

