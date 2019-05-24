{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Saratoga County woman was arrested Thursday night after she tried to swallow pills that she illegally possessed as she was being charged with drugged driving, according to police.

Chelsea E. Brown, 27, of Halfmoon, was taken into custody after Warren County sheriff's officers received a call about a possibly impaired driver at the Stewart's Shops store on Route 149, police said in a news release.

She left the store when police arrived, but was located on Bay Road a short time later and taken into custody for driving while ability impaired by drugs, according to the Sheriff's Office.

As police processed the arrest a short time later, Brown allegedly tried to swallow pills that she had not turned over to officers.

The Sheriff's Office said that led to a felony count of tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance along with traffic charges.

Brown was released, pending prosecution in court. Sheriff's Patrol Officer Ryan Schroeck and state Trooper Haley Grace handled the case. Grace is a trained "drug recognition expert."

