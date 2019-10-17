MOREAU — A woman from Buffalo was jailed Tuesday for allegedly stealing over $11,000 from a woman from Moreau, according to State Police.
Maryrose Moore, 33, was charged with felony counts of grand larceny and identity theft after an investigation by State Police, records show.
She was arrested after a Moreau resident reported in February that money was taken from her bank account. Police determined Moore had taken the victim's money to pay her credit card bills.
You have free articles remaining.
The victim did not know Moore, and how the defendant came to obtain the bank account information was under investigation.
Moore was arrested in Buffalo, brought to Moreau, arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.