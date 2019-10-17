{{featured_button_text}}

MOREAU — A woman from Buffalo was jailed Tuesday for allegedly stealing over $11,000 from a woman from Moreau, according to State Police.

Maryrose Moore, 33, was charged with felony counts of grand larceny and identity theft after an investigation by State Police, records show.

She was arrested after a Moreau resident reported in February that money was taken from her bank account. Police determined Moore had taken the victim's money to pay her credit card bills.

The victim did not know Moore, and how the defendant came to obtain the bank account information was under investigation.

Moore was arrested in Buffalo, brought to Moreau, arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail.

