TICONDEROGA — A Ticonderoga woman was jailed Sunday after she allegedly set a man's financial and legal paperwork on fire and damaged hundreds of dollars worth of his belongings, police said.

Christine D. Hyatt, 50, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and misdemeanor arson, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration, according to Ticonderoga Police.

Police said the charges stemmed from a "domestic dispute" at a home on Route 9N where paperwork was torched, and Hyatt also damaged a television, cellphone, couch and stove by other means.

Hyatt was arraigned and sent to Essex County Jail for lack of bail.

Ticonderoga Police officers Dennis Towne, Robert Budwick and Irvan Fleury handled the case.

