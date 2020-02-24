Police: Woman mauled dog

GREENFIELD — A 58-year-old Greenfield woman was seriously hurt Monday afternoon when one of her dogs attacked her.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The woman, whose name was not released, was attacked by one of her German shepherds outside a home on South Greenfield Road around 3:20 p.m., according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

The woman suffered severe injuries to her arms and legs and was taken to Albany Medical Center via helicopter. Her condition was not available later Monday.

Greenfield Animal Control took custody of the dog.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 1