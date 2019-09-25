CROWN POINT — A Port Henry woman was jailed Monday on a felony charge for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs, according to State Police.
Maranda T. Mccaughin, 29, was pulled over for unspecified traffic violations on Creek Road just before 4 p.m., police records show.
Troopers determined she was impaired, and was in possession of prescription drugs without a prescription, police said.
She has at least one prior drunken driving or drugged driving conviction, which resulted in State Police charging her with felony driving while ability impaired by drugs and misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance, records show.
Mccaughin was arraigned and sent to Essex County Jail for lack of bail, but had been released as of Wednesday afternoon.
