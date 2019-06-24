{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — A Queensbury woman faces charges after she allegedly tried to coerce a man to withdraw a child custody petition by saying she would withdraw a criminal complaint against him, authorities said.

Bobbie Jo Civitello, 39, of Bishop Court, was arrested after a Glens Falls Police investigation that began when she filed an aggravated harassment against a man she knew earlier this year, police said.

As police investigated the complaint, they learned that Civitello had messaged the man to indicate she would withdraw the charge if he withdrew a child custody petition in Family Court, authorities said.

That resulted in a felony charge of aggravated family offense and misdemeanor coercion charge, Glens Falls Police Detective Lt. Peter Casertino said.

Civitello, who has a lengthy criminal record, was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail. Glens Falls Police Officer Kirsten Lunder investigated the case.

