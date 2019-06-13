HUDSON FALLS — A 21-year-old Whitehall woman faces a felony charge for allegedly having sexual contact with a 16-year-old earlier this year, according to police.
Jessica Middleton was charged with third-degree criminal sexual act after a Hudson Falls Police investigation that began when the teen's mother learned of the alleged relationship, authorities said.
Police believe Middleton had sexual contact with the teen on a number of occasions in April and May, according to Hudson Falls Police. She was not accused of forcing the teen to have sex, but the alleged victim was too young to legally consent, as the state's age of consent is 17.
Middleton was released pending prosecution in Kingsbury Town Court. Hudson Falls Police Detective John Kibling made the arrest.
