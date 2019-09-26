{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward woman was jailed Tuesday for allegedly having proceeds from a home burglary spree in the Lake George area, police said.

Nicole E. Bennett, 32, was charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property after she was found to have over $1,000 worth of jewelry, electronics and other valuables that had been stolen from homes last year, according to State Police.

State Police continue to investigate who was responsible for the burglaries, and more arrests are expected.

Bennett was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail, but she had been released as of Wednesday afternoon.

