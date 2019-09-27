{{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBURG -- A Glens Falls woman was charged with a felony Wednesday for allegedly using a forged vehicle title when selling the vehicle, police said.

Christine E. Hernandez, 46, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument after an investigation by State Police, records show.

She is accused of having a forged pickup truck title when selling the vehicle.

Hernandez was released pending prosecution in Warrensburg Town Court.

