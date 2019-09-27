WARRENSBURG -- A Glens Falls woman was charged with a felony Wednesday for allegedly using a forged vehicle title when selling the vehicle, police said.
Christine E. Hernandez, 46, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument after an investigation by State Police, records show.
She is accused of having a forged pickup truck title when selling the vehicle.
Hernandez was released pending prosecution in Warrensburg Town Court.
