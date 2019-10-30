{{featured_button_text}}

HAMPTON — A Hampton woman was charged with a felony Tuesday after police determined she had a fake inspection sticker on a vehicle she was driving, officials said.

Crystal A. Jurnak, 36, of Hills Pond Road, was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument in connection with a fake Vermont sticker that was on her vehicle when she was pulled over Oct. 18, according to State Police.

Police confirmed the sticker was a forgery with Vermont state officials, and arrested Jurnak at her home on Tuesday. She also was ticketed for driving an uninspected vehicle.

A man at her home, Zackery M. Jurnak, 35, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest after he became combative with police when they arrested Ms. Jurnak, according to State Police.

Both were released from custody pending prosecution.

