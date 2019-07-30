FORT ANN -- A woman from Rochester was arrested Sunday afternoon after drugs were found in her vehicle in the parking lot of Washington Correctional Facility, police said.
Mary E. Moore, 46, was arrested after staff at the prison determined that a visitor had passed drugs to an inmate earlier in the day, according to State Police.
Investigators believed that one of three women who had visited with him earlier in the day was responsible, but there was insufficient evidence to charge them. But police searched the women's vehicle in the prison parking lot, and located cocaine that was linked to Moore, authorities said.
She was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and sent to Washington County Jail after arraignment.
