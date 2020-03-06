Police: Woman faces felony for trying to eat cocaine
Police: Woman faces felony for trying to eat cocaine

HUDSON FALLS — A Glens Falls woman faces a felony charge after she tried to dispose of cocaine police found her to have by eating it during a traffic stop, police said.

Andrea M. Stewart, 33, was stopped by State Police during a traffic stop on John Street on Wednesday morning, records show.

She was found to have a small amount of cocaine, which resulted in a misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance, State Police said.

But as police tried to take custody of the drug, she tried to eat it, and that led to a felony count of tampering with physical evidence, records show.

Stewart, who has a prior criminal record, was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail.

The arrest was part of a multi-day enforcement effort by State Police in the Hudson Falls area, assisting Hudson Falls Police targeting traffic violations and quality-of-life crimes.

