Police: Woman drove drunk with child in vehicle

WHITE CREEK — A Hudson Falls woman was arrested on a host of charges Thursday night after she was found to be driving drunk with a child in her vehicle, police records show.
Christina L. Wadsworth, 35, was pulled over on Route 22 around 10:20 by State Police for an unspecified traffic violation, according to the State Police public information website.
You have free articles remaining.
She was found to be drunk, in possession of unspecified drugs and driving without a license, the website showed.
Wadsworth also had a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle with her.
That resulted in a felony charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated as well as misdemeanor charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, endangering the welfare of a child and issued numerous traffic tickets, the website showed.
Wadsworth was released to a sober party pending prosecution in White Creek Town Court.