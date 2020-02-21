Police: Woman drove drunk with child in vehicle

WHITE CREEK — A Hudson Falls woman was arrested on a host of charges Thursday night after she was found to be driving drunk with a child in her vehicle, police records show.

Christina L. Wadsworth, 35, was pulled over on Route 22 around 10:20 by State Police for an unspecified traffic violation, according to the State Police public information website.

She was found to be drunk, in possession of unspecified drugs and driving without a license, the website showed.

Wadsworth also had a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle with her.

That resulted in a felony charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated as well as misdemeanor charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, endangering the welfare of a child and issued numerous traffic tickets, the website showed.

Wadsworth was released to a sober party pending prosecution in White Creek Town Court.

