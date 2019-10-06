QUEENSBURY -- A central New York woman was charged with a felony after she crashed a vehicle on the Northway while driving drunk Friday night, police records show.
No injuries were reported in the 8:51 p.m. crash in the construction zone near Exit 18, according to State Police.
Jessica L. Duchoski, 31, of Solvay, hit a barrier in the construction zone, damaging her vehicle. Police determined she was drunk, and driving with a child in her vehicle, records show.
You have free articles remaining.
That resulted in a felony charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor DWI and tickets for imprudent speed and violation of a conditional license, according to the State Police public information website.
Duchoski was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.