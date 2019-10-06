{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY -- A central New York woman was charged with a felony after she crashed a vehicle on the Northway while driving drunk Friday night, police records show.

No injuries were reported in the 8:51 p.m. crash in the construction zone near Exit 18, according to State Police.

Jessica L. Duchoski, 31, of Solvay, hit a barrier in the construction zone, damaging her vehicle. Police determined she was drunk, and driving with a child in her vehicle, records show.

That resulted in a felony charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor DWI and tickets for imprudent speed and violation of a conditional license, according to the State Police public information website.

Duchoski was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

