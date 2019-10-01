A Saratoga Springs woman faces felony and misdemeanor charges for injuring another person during a "domestic dispute" Sunday, police records show.
Martha A. Brayman, 52, was arrested after State Police were called about an incident in Halfmoon, according to the State Police public information website.
She was accused of injuring another person with a weapon, resulting in a felony assault charge, and damaging property.
Brayman was also charged with felony criminal mischief, misdemeanor assault, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal trespass, the website showed.
She was released on bail pending prosecution in Halfmoon Town Court.
