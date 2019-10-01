{{featured_button_text}}

A Saratoga Springs woman faces felony and misdemeanor charges for injuring another person during a "domestic dispute" Sunday, police records show.

Martha A. Brayman, 52, was arrested after State Police were called about an incident in Halfmoon, according to the State Police public information website.

She was accused of injuring another person with a weapon, resulting in a felony assault charge, and damaging property.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Brayman was also charged with felony criminal mischief, misdemeanor assault, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal trespass, the website showed.

She was released on bail pending prosecution in Halfmoon Town Court.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments