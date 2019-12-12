Police: Woman charged with felony after crash in Hague

HAGUE — A Ticonderoga woman avoided injury but not an arrest after a crash on Route 9N on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Amber L. Blanchard, 41, was charged after she drove a vehicle off the road into a ditch around 2 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Blanchard was found to be drunk, with a blood alcohol content of 0.12 percent, police said. She has a prior misdemeanor driving while intoxicated conviction in Moriah in 2011, which led to the charges filed Wednesday being upgraded to felonies, according to the Sheriff's Office.

She was released pending prosecution in Hague Town Court. Sheriff's patrol officers Jesse Pound and Michael Lavallie made the arrest.

