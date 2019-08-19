{{featured_button_text}}

WILTON -- A woman from Vermont faces multiple charges after she led police on a car chase on the Northway early Sunday, police records show.

Brooke M. Howard, 45, of Springfield, Vermont, was arrested after a short pursuit on the interstate in the town of Wilton, according to the State Police public information website.

Troopers tried to stop Howard in the northbound lanes for an unspecified traffic violation at 1:51 a.m., and when pulling over a short time later, determined she was intoxicated, the website showed.

She was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and unlawful fleeing of a police officer, and released pending prosecution in Wilton Tow Court.

