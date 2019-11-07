QUEENSBURY — A 77-year-old woman from Lake George was arrested Wednesday night after she crashed a vehicle on the front lawn of a home while driving drunk, police said.
Patricia F. Cote was not hurt in the 5:51 p.m. incident on Moon Hill Road, according to the Warren County Sherff's Office.
Authorities said she drove off the road onto a home's front lawn, hitting a mailbox and planters.
Sheriff's officers determined she was intoxicated and a breath test found her blood alcohol content was 0.18 percent, more than double the 0.08 percent threshold for DWI.
That led to a misdemeanor charge of aggravated DWI and a traffic ticket for driving on the shoulder, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Cote was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.
Sheriff's Officer Donnie Long investigated the crash.
