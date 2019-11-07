{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE LUZERNE — A Fort Ann woman has been charged with fleeing the scene of a crash that occurred on Route 9N early Sunday, police said.

Kristen L. Florence, 27, was charged three days after a heavily damaged Subaru wagon was found in a ditch off the highway around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. Police determined the vehicle was headed north when it went off the road and hit a sign near Gage Hill Road before coming to rest.

No injuries were reported, but police determined Florence had been driving the vehicle, and did not report the accident, authorities.

She was issued tickets for leaving the scene of a property damage accident, failure to maintain her lane and driving on the shoulder, and released pending prosecution in Lake Luzerne Town Court.

Sheriff's officers Brad Murphy and Blake MacWhinnie handled the crash.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

