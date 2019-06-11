{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A woman from Whitehall faces three felony charges for alleged food stamp fraud, police said.

Trisha L. Carpenter, 28, of county Route 7, was charged with grand larceny, welfare fraud and offering a false instrument for filing for failing to claim household income when receiving nutrition benefits, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Police said she received $4,309 to which she wasn't entitled by not disclosing her boyfriend's income when he lived with her in Queensbury last year.

Carpenter was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

Sheriff's Investigator Chris Hatin made the arrest, assisted by the county Department of Social Services Fraud Unit.

