Police: Wilton woman falsely claimed stabbing suspect was at her house

WILTON — A Wilton woman has been arrested after police said she falsely claimed that the suspect in the stabbing of a South Glens Falls man had been at her house.

State police on Monday were attempting to locate 26-year-old Isaiah Lofland, of Schenectady, who was a suspect in a stabbing on Monday at a residence at 189 Main St. in South Glens Falls.

Gina Battista, 29, is accused of calling 911 and falsely reporting that Lofland was at her house and was out of control. When troopers arrived, Battista told them that Lofland had left on foot.

However, police had arrested him at another residence at that time and he could not have been at Battista’s, according to a news release.

Lofland is accused of stabbing the man, identified in court paperwork as 31-year-old Norman J. Himes, after an argument. Himes was in stable condition at Glens Falls Hospital as of Thursday.

Police were looking for Battista and stopped her for a series of traffic-related offenses on Northern Pines Road in Wilton on Thursday morning. Battista allegedly possessed Suboxone without a prescription, multiple glassine baggies containing heroin residue, and a set of metal knuckles.

Battista was charged with a felony count of second-degree hindering prosecution and misdemeanors of making a false written statement and falsely reporting an emergency in connection to the stabbing case.

She also faces misdemeanor charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of weapon and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Battista was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail on bail of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. She is due back in court on a later date.

Curtis Z. Ball, 31, has also been charged with a felony count of hindering prosecution after police said Ball lied to troopers about Lofland being in Ball’s Moreau home before he was arrested.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

