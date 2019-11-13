WILTON — A Wilton man has been charged with arson for a fire earlier this month that damaged his home in Pyramid Pines Mobile Home Park, according to police.
No injuries were reported in the Nov. 2 blaze, which damaged a mobile home at 13 Cordova Way. The home was heavily damaged, but no one was home at the time of the early morning fire.
James T. Love, 45, was charged with felony counts of arson and criminal contempt, the latter charge alleging he went to the home when an order of protection banned him from doing so.
The order of protection had been issued on behalf of another person who lived there.
Police did not say how he started the fire.
Love was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail.
Sheriff's Investigator Jeff O'Connor handled the case, after an investigation by Saratoga County fire investigators.
