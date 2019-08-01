WILTON — A Wilton resident was jailed Thursday after he allegedly choked and injured another person and damaged a vehicle, police said.
Lakey McNeil, 38, was arrested after the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a home on Christina Court around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, officials said.
Officers determined he choked another person, vandalized a vehicle and prevented a person from making a phone call for help, according to the Sheriff's Office.
McNeil was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and misdemeanor assault and criminal obstruction of breathing, and was sent to Saratoga County Jail after arraignment.
