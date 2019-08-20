FAIR HAVEN, Vermont — A Whitehall man was jailed last week after he allegedly intentionally damaged another person's vehicle by ramming it with an excavator, police said.
Jason E. Davis, 43, of North Street, was arrested after the Aug. 15 incident on a piece of property off Scotch Hill Road in Fair Haven, according to Fair Haven Police.
Police said he was working on a piece of property with an excavator when a resident approached to ask what he was doing. A dispute ensued and police allege Davis used the excavator to damage the person's vehicle.
Davis was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful mischief, arraigned and sent to Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of bail. He had been released as of Tuesday.
