DRESDEN — The Whitehall man who died on Lake Champlain late Friday was part of a group that was fishing when their boat tipped over as someone stood up, police said.
Tyler J. Eagan, 24, was among four people who were pitched into the lake between 8:30 and 9 p.m. Friday as they fished on the south end of South Bay, according to State Police.
They had floating seat cushions, but were not wearing life jackets, and Eagan struggled and quickly went underwater while the other three clung to the overturned 14-foot aluminum boat. They tried to locate him, but were not able to, so they made their way 150 feet or so to a remote area of the shore nearest to them, police said.
They were nowhere near any homes and there is no cellphone service in the areas, and they had to go through woods to a road along the bay, but weren't able to make a phone call for help until they made their way to the nearest home around 10:30 p.m.
A search by State Police, state forest rangers, Washington County sheriff's officers and local fire departments ended around 5:30 a.m. Saturday when divers found Eagan's body in about 7 feet of water.
Police said Eagan was a strong swimmer, but may have gotten tangled in fishing line and/or weeds when he fell in the water. He was wearing jeans and boots that would make it difficult to swim, and police believe the group had been drinking as well.
A cold, rainy spring has also caused local lakes, ponds and streams to be colder than usual for late May and early June.
The State Police investigation was continuing this week, but there was no initial indication of criminal conduct. An autopsy was to be conducted.
Eagan had recently started working at Commonwealth Plywood in Whitehall, and had also worked at local stone quarries.
Friends and loved ones gathered Sunday at the Route 22 boat launch on South Bay to release balloons in his memory.
An online fundraiser has been set up on Go Fund Me to help his family with funeral expenses. A link can be found here at bit.ly/2JVBzmS.
"No words can explain the pain and heartache everyone is going through," friend Riley Ballard wrote on Go Fund Me. "Tyler Eagan was a hard working, funny, amazing person. He knew how to light up the room when he walked in."
