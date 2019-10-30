WHITEHALL — Two regal white horses led the quarter-mile procession from Jillson Funeral Home on Williams Street to the Whitehall Athletic Club just before 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
And once again, dozens of police officers saluted their fallen comrade, 11-year-old Washington County Honorary Sheriff’s Capt. John Francis Hoague-Rivette, who touched the lives of thousands during his courageous battle against an aggressive cancer.
During every leg of "The Captain’s" journey, since his May diagnosis, dozens and dozens of police officers have stood by the Whitehall honor student who had hoped to one day become a police officer himself.
Police lined hospital hallways and escorted him home from Albany Medical Center to Whitehall. They gave him a formal induction ceremony when he became an honorary Washington County sheriff’s captain in June. They visited him at home and stayed by his side during difficult and often painful treatments. And according to his obituary, a detachment of officers stood at his bedside encouraging and supporting "The Captain" and his family on the day he died.
“He was a true hero and in the time we to knew him. We learned to never give up,” said the Albany University Police Department in a Facebook post after his Oct. 23 passing. “He was an inspiration for everyone at our department.”
"The Captain’s" father, Lucas Hoague, is a police officer with the Albany University Police.
The Albany University Mounted Patrol led Wednesday’s procession to the Whitehall Athletic Club, as they brought "The Captain" to a place that the community could come by and say their farewells to the young man they loved.
“Fly high,” some said, wiping back tears.
You have free articles remaining.
“I’ll miss you, my friend.”
"The Captain" was a kid, like most kids at that age, playing baseball, football and basketball. His friends said he was really funny, and most anyone who knew him said he went out of his way to encourage others.
"The Captain" was diagnosed with an aggressive brain cancer in May, after he started getting bad headaches and symptoms worsened. In June, after his surgery in Albany, he returned home to Whitehall.
During the summer and fall, he was visited by professional wrestling stars and was sent military, police and fire patches, coins and badges and letters from almost every state. A longtime New England Patriots fan, he got a visit from recently retired New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski.
Last week, members of the Saratoga zone of the New York State Park Police visited "The Captain," appointing him an honorary member of the New York State Park Police.
“A very special thanks to the Hoague-Rivette family for allowing us the opportunity to spend time with John, a Facebook post read. “John, it was an honor to meet you. Your strength, braveness and courage during the most difficult of times will always be an inspiration to all of us here with the New York State Park Police. Fly high, Captain.”
On Wednesday evening "The Captain’s" friends and sports teammates visited their friend one last time, followed by a memorial service led by the Rev. Kevin Gebo of Truthville Baptist Church.
“And this is John Francis’ legacy — to unite people, bridge divides and to show us the gentle ways we can come together to bring solace and comfort to those among us experiencing pain,” his obituary read. “This little man will be remembered best as sarcastic and smart; as kind and generous; as an old soul who never met a person he couldn’t connect with.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.